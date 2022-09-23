NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Window Closes Today; Here's How To Register

The deadline for completing round 1 registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 is today. According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2022 round one application process will be closed on the official website, mcc.nic.in, at 12 noon, and the payment facility will be available until 8 PM today. Candidates must take note that the NEET PG First Round Counseling Verification will be conducted between September 23 and 24, 2022. NEET PG round one allotment results will be announced on September 28.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register for Round 1

Step 1: In order to complete the registration process, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET-PG 2022 counselling registration link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter log-in credentials (user id and password).

Step 4: Now re-login and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form.

A total of four rounds of AIQ counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round will be conducted. All those candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. The NEET PG 2022 choice filling process will be held till September 25, 11:55 PM. Candidates who have already registered can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices, and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

