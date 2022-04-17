NEET PG Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Regarding eligibility For Mop-up Round; See Details

NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has released a notification informing the candidates about who can take part in the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2021 counseling.

According to the notice issued by the MCC, all those candidates who have joined a college in the second round of all India quota (AIQ) or state quota counselling are not eligible to take part in the Fresh Mop-Up Round and subsequent rounds of AIQ.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC issues notice regarding eligibility for mop-up round

"MCC is receiving many queries from candidates who are not able to participate in the Fresh Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021... In this regard, it is mentioned that as per the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in W.P No. 174 of 2022, Anjana Chari Vs. MCC & Ors., the candidates who joined in Round-2, whether through All India Quota or State Quota, will not be eligible to participate in the Fresh Mop-Up Round and subsequent rounds of AIQ, "the MCC said.

Furthermore, the Committee has also released a list of candidates who are not eligible to take part in this mop-up round. "Accordingly, the MCC of DGHS requested the DMEs of states to provide the list of Round-2 joined candidates of their respective states, which is enclosed as under. Hence, the candidates of State Quota whose Roll No. is appearing in the list and the AIQ-joined candidates are not eligible to participate in the ongoing Fresh Mop-Up Round, "it added.

NEET PG 2022: Here;s how to participate in the NEET Mop Up Round