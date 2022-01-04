NEET PG Counselling: SC Prepones Hearing On EWS Quota To Jan 5 On Centre’s Request

NEET PG Counselling: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea on the EWS quota which is resulting in delayed NEET PG Counseling 2021 process on Wednesday, January 5, 2021. It should be noted that earlier SC had scheduled the hearing to January 6 which has been preponed to January 5, 2021. This has been done considering Centre’s request of an urgent hearing the plea for economically weaker section or EWS quota in NEET PG admissions. Now the matter will be heard on Wednesday.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli agreed to the request. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing on behalf of Centre submitted the request on Monday. The request was for an urgent hearing. The request was done considering the massive protest that was staged by doctors/ students waiting for admissions to the various post-graduate medical courses.

"If it is a three-judge bench matter, then it will be listed before a three-judge bench tomorrow," the CJI said.

NEET PG Counselling: Timeline

At first NEET PG Exam 2021 was scheduled for May 2021. It was then pushed to September due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The academic calendar was already delayed by 4 months and due to contention in the EWS quota, the counseling is deferred till the matter is solved.

It all started when a bunch of petitions challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counselling Committee. The notification released on July 29 reads that 27% reservation will be given to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Around 10% quota is reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in NEET-PG (All India Quota). The NEET PG 2021 issue has now been scheduled to be heard on January 6, 2022.

Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET. As per schedule, the window for choice filling and locking was supposed to open on October 26, 2021, and close on October 29, 2021. Institutes were told to verify their internal candidates on October 30, 2021. NEET seat allotment results were supposed to be out on November 3, 2021, and eligible candidates had to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and November 10, 2021.