NEET PG, MDS Internship Cut-off Dates Extended, 16K More Candidates Can Apply This Week

National Board of Examination (NBE) has extended the internship cutoff date for the medical (MBBS) graduates. The cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11, 2023. Initially, the internship cut-off date was March 30. Later, the NBE extended it to June 30. Now, it has further been extended to August 11.

NEET PG 2023 Registration Window to re-open

With the extension of internship cut-off date, over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 states/UTs will be able to register for NEET PG 2023. The registration window for NEET PG 2023 will reopen on February 9 (3 PM) and close on February 12 (11:55 pm). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in. The internship cut-off for dental students has also been extended to June 30, making an additional 3,000 eligible for the MDS 2023 examination.

Important Dates (Revised)

Candidates can register for NEET PG 2023 between February 9 and 12, 2023

Candidates can select the preferred state and city for exam amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on 27.01.2023, on a first come first serve basis.

The application edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023.

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window.

“Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,” union health ministry said in a tweet.

"The schedule for Final/Selective Edit Window as mentioned under “important dates” and in the clause 2.8.2 & 8.25.1 of the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2023 should therefore be read accordingly. Rest of the terms and conditions as detailed in the bulletin shall remain unchanged," the official notice reads. The NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5, as scheduled.

NEET MDS 2023 Internship cut-off date extended

The cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 has also been extended to June 30, 2023. The desirous candidates who are completing their internship during April 1 to June 30, 2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023. The registration will reopen on February 10 (3 PM) and close on February 12 (11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in.

"The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-MDS during 10.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023. The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-MDS 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window," the official notice reads.