NEET PG Postponement Plea: Supreme Court Adjourns Matter, Next Hearing On Feb 27

NEET PG 2023: The Supreme Court of India on Friday adjourned the plea hearing for NEET PG 2023 postponement till 27 February. Medical aspirants have been demanding postponement of exam for two to three months. The Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta, categorically stated that it is not passing any order either way and keeping the issue open till the next date of hearing i.e., February 27, Monday.

The Bench has asked the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences to come up with certain information and a solution and adjourned the matter.

NEET PG 2023

Lakhs of medical graduates have been staging various protests across the country demanding to postpone NEET PG. National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes is scheduled to be held on March 5. MBBS graduates filed the petition in the top court demanding to push the date further.

What is the demand of NEET aspirants?

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) founder Dr Manish Jangra claimed that the counselling after the exam is likely to be held in July, so a large number of interns may face issues with eligibility. "There will be a large gap between the counselling date and the examination date. This time could be utilised by students to study for the examination," he said, adding that from March to July, these doctors will not get any jobs as well. So, the date should be moved to a later month. We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting to the delays caused by the Covid pandemic in which the healthcare sector has played a major role. So, we request the government to postpone NEET-PG 2023 with immediate effect so as to allow maximum interns to take part in the examination," it added.

NEET PG internship cutoff date extended

Considering the demands of protesting aspirants, the National Board of Examination (NBE) on February 7 extended the internship cutoff date for medical (MBBS) graduates. The cut-off date for completion of the internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 was further extended to August 11, 2023. Initially, the internship cut-off date was March 30. Later, the NBE extended it to June 30.

“Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of an internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,” union health ministry had said in a tweet.

However, the petitioner argued, "If NBE had directly released the cut-off date when the information bulletin was released in January 2023, there would have been no issues. How can a candidate who got permission to apply barely 25 days prior to the examination be equal to the candidates who had permission to apply 60 days prior to the examination."