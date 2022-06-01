Last Updated:

NEET PG Result 2022 Declared, See Direct Link And Steps To Check Here

NEET PG Result:The National Board of Education (NBE) has on Wednesday released the NEET PG 2022 results. Here is everything you need to know about how to check.

The National Board of Education (NBE) has on Wednesday released the NEET PG 2022 Results. Candidates who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam 2022 can check their results online. The results for the NEET PG exams conducted on May 21 are available on the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in. The steps and direct link to check the NEET PG result 2022 have been provided below.

Congratulating the candidates union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule." 

NEET PG cutoff has also been released along with the results. However, the merit list will be uploaded shortly on the website. Individual scorecards of candidates will be available online on or after June 8, 2022.

How to check NEET PG Result 2022

  • Visit the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in
  • On the homepage click on NEET PG 2022 tab
  • A link to view NEET PG result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Click on the resume link
  • Key in your registration number and login credentials and submit
  • Your NEET PG result will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download NEET PG Result 2022

