NEET PG Scorecard 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow, Here's How To Download

NEET PG 2023 scorecard is likely to be released on Saturday, March 25 2023 by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. The applicants can check their scores through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Notably, on March 14, 2023, the NEET PG results were released. According to the result notice, individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on/after 25th March, 2023,” stated the official NBE Notice.

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: How to check

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET PG 2023 scorecard link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your scores will be displayed on the screen. Check the scores and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-PG 2023; counseling process expected to begin from July

It is pertinent to note that the NEET-PG 2023 was conducted on 5th March, 2023 for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses of 2023-24 admission session. The counselling process is expected to begin from July 15, 2023 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

The last date for candidates to complete their internships is August 11, 2023. Keep a check here for the latest updates on NEET PG 2023.