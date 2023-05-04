NEET Preparation Tips: From Mock Tests To Revisions, Everything You Need To Do Before Exam

NEET exam will be conducted on May 7 and with hardly three days left, aspirants must have already warmed up themselves for the cut-throat competition by now. Thus, a smart work strategy is essential to avoid any last-minute hindrances during the preparations. NTA has already released the NEET UG admit card 2023.

According to the previous year's trend and exam results, the general level of difficulty was up to moderate. While physics was likely the hardest of all due to numerical and conceptual bases questions, zoology was the easiest followed by botany and chemistry.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes in a conversation with Republic World has shared some important tips that will help aspirants ace NEET 2023 by keeping all the factors in mind and giving yourself plenty of time to prepare.

Things to keep in mind while revising for NEET UG 2023

Focus more on the NCERT syllabus – Studying from NCERT textbooks will offer you an advantage since they assist in comprehending the principles and ideas and give you a good hold of the topics as they cover a significant amount of the NEET syllabus and serves as the foundation.

Time management – Set a realistic schedule and allow enough time for revision of each topic and subject. Managing the time left for preparations will also help in improving your speed and accuracy on the exam day

Review your mistakes and work on them - Aspirants will inevitably make mistakes while preparing for exams of such high level, but it's equally crucial to learn from them and leave them behind.

Mock tests are the essential key – Practise as many mock exams as you can as they let you review your errors and areas of weakness of certain topics which you should focus on. Mock exams also provide you with an indication of how well-prepared you are.

The right plan and efficient time management are crucial for determining your rank. For aspirants, revising, maintaining accuracy and quality while answering a single question, and identifying and resolving weak areas are the best uses of time.