NEET SS 2021 Counseling: Final Result For Special Mop Up Round Out; Here's Direct Link

NEET SS 2021 Counseling: The National Entrance and Eligibility Test, NEET Super Speciality, SS final results for the Special Mop Up Round has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC today, June 25, 2022. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. MCC released the provisional results on June 23 and also gave the option to the candidates to raise any issues regarding any difference in the provisional results. The MCC said that now that the results have been released, the MCC will soon announce the new dates on the official website-mcc.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022 | Here's how to check NEET SS 2021 Counseling Final Results

Step 1: To check NEET SS 2021 Counseling Final Results candidates are required to visit the website of MCC - mcc.nic.in .

. Step 2: Next, click on the Final Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Also, candidates can use the direct link provided here to check their NEET SS 2021 Counseling Final Results.

Step 5: Now, enter the roll number in the document to search.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the allotted college/institute. For admissions in the medical courses, the shortlisted candidates will have to go through the verification process by submitting their documents and paying the tuition fee to reserve their seats. See list of documents required for the admission process.

Documents Required for NEET SS 2021 Admission

Allotment letter 2021 of NEET SS seat

Admit Card of NEET SS exam

Copy of NEET SS result

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/ NBE/State Medical Council

Birth certificate/higher secondary certificate as proof of date of birth

Identity proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card

