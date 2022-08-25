NEET SS 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Call Letter

NEET SS Admit card 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty admit card will be released on Thursday, August 25, 2022. NEET SS 2022 admit card will be released on the official website nbe.edu.in. All those candidates who have already got themselves registered for the exam will be required to key in their registration number and date of birth to access the NEET SS admit card.

The hall tickets which have been released today is for the NEET SS 2022 exam which will be conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022. The exam duration will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will consist 150 questions of 400 marks. This is to be noted that admit card will release only for the candidates who are successfully registered for the NEET SS exam 2022. The steps which candidates will have to follow to check call letter are mentioned below.

Post downloading the admit card, candidates will be required to affix latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. Candidates can check the exam details like name, roll number, exam date, time, venue and other exam related instructions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the websites for updates. Candidates who clear the NEET SS exam will be eligible for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

NEET SS Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download call letters

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty – nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'NEET SS Admit Card 2022' (Direct link to be activated after hall tickets will be uploaded)

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the required login credentials like application number or date of birth.

Post submitting the details, the NEET SS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and take its printout for future references

Candidates are advised to go through all details on the NEET SS Admit Card 2022 carefully. In case of any issue, it must be reported to NBE immediately. Candidates should make sure to carry the printout to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they will also have to carry valid ID proof to take the exam. For more details, candidates should visit the official website.