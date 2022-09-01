NEET SS 2022 Begins Today, Check Last Minute Guidelines Here

NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, NEET SS 2022 on September 1 and 2, 2022. Registered candidates should know that the NEET SS exam 2022 will be held in two parts. Both the part a and part b exams will be held for a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes. The paper will consist of 150 questions of 400 marks. The exam day guidelines can be checked here.

NEET SS 2022 exam day guidelines

It is mandatory for candidates to carry admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam

Candidates should make sure to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam

The candidates should carry these important items to the exam center- Water in a transparent bottle, mask, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Along with printout of admit card, they should carry any valid ID proof like PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form to exam hall

All sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags should not be carried to the exam hall.

