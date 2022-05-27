NEET SS 2022 Postponed By NBEMS, Revised Date To Be Out Soon

NEET SS Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, also known as NBEMS has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality exam (NEET SS 2022). Earlier the schedule highlighted that the exams was tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 18 and June 19 which now stands postponed. The new date of NEET SS exam has not been announced yet and will be out in due course of time. As of now, the reason of postponement has not been announced.

NEET SS is held as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to various DM or MCh courses. NBE will announce the new date of NEET SS exam, application and result dates in “due course”. Apart from NEET SS exam date, NBE will also release the NEET SS 2022 information bulletin on the official website. The bulletin will have important dates and exam details including NEET SS application process, eligibility and exam pattern. The list of important dates and official notification highlights can be checked here.

NEET SS: Check list of important dates here

NEET SS 2022 (OLD DATE) was June 18 and 19, 2022

NEET SS 2022 (NEW DATE) has not been announced yet

Check official notification highlights here

"In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEETSS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course. For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main"

About NEET SS

NEET-SS is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2022 admission session. There shall be a separate question paper for each super specialty course /clubbed group. Total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two Parts; Part A & Part B. All the questions shall be at PG Exit level.