NEET SS Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Shortly, Here's How To Download

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the NEET SS 2023 admit card 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website- natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2023 will be conducted on September 29 adn 30.

How to download NEET SS admit card 2023?

Go to the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET SS tab

Click on the link that reads, 'NEET SS Admit Card 2023.' (Direct link to be activated after hall tickets are uploaded)

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the required login credentials like application number or date of birth.

Post submitting, the NEET SS Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and take its printout for future references

NEET SS 2023

NEET SS 2023 was earlier scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 which was postponed due to G20 summit. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second one will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

As per the revised schedule, the NEET SS admit card 2023 will be released on September 22, 2023. The result will be declared on October 15, 2023. NEET-SS 2023 will be held in a computer based test mode. The total number of questions in a question paper will be 150 to be attempted in 150 minutes duration.