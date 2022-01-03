NEET SS Admit Card To Be Out Today, Here's Step-by-step Guide To Check Hall Tickets

NEET SS 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS Admit Card 2021 will be released on Monday, January 3, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam, will be able to check hall tickets once it is released on Monday. National Board of Examinations, NBE would be organising the exam for all candidates on January 2022. Once the hall tickets is released, it can be downloaded from the official website – nbe.edu.in.

Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021. But due to a matter in the Supreme Court related to 'last-minute' changes in the exam pattern, the exam was delayed. As mentioned above, now it will be conducted on January 10, 2022. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The step-by-step process to download admit card has been attached below.

NEET SS Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download call letters

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty – nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'NEET SS Admit Card 2021.' (Direct link to be activated after hall tickets are uploaded)

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the required login credentials like application number or date of birth.

Post submitting, the NEET SS Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and take its printout for future references

Candidates are advised to go through all details on the NEET SS Admit Card 2021 carefully. In case of any issue, it must be reported to NBE immediately. Candidates should make sure to carry the printout to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they will also have to carry valid ID proof. For more details, candidates should visit the official website.