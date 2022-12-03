NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Details

NEET SS Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to open the choice-filling window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling schedule sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the opening of the choice-filling window, but it is expected that the Committee will open the choice-filling window for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test for Super-Specialty by next week. This year, the authorities conducted round 1 of counselling registration between November 22 and November 28.

All the updates related to NEET SS counselling 2022 will be released by the MCC on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Also, the MCC has released an official notice stating the decision of the Supreme Court, directing the Tamil Nadu government to allocate 50 per cent of the NEET Super Speciality seats to in-service candidates.

"In view of the Supreme Court directions, the choice filling for round 1 will be opened as per schedule on the MCC website- mcc.nic.in, which will be uploaded soon. However, the seats of in-service category of Tamil Nadu state which remain unfilled will be included in round-2 of SS counselling 2022 to be conducted by MCC of DGHS," MCC said in a statement.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here's how to register and fill out forms

Step 1: To register for NEET SS Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, tap on the "Super Specialty Counseling" tab.

Step 3: Next, select your registration link.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to complete the entire registration process and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Students must then fill in their options.

Step 6: Then, pay the fees and click on the "Submit" button.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: Required Documents

Provisional allotment letter released by MCC

NBE admit card

NBE result/rank letter

MBBS degree certificate or provisional certificate

MD, MS, or DNB degree certificate in the concerned specialty.

Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS, or DNB issued by MCI, NBE, or the State Medical Council Students who have completed or are completing postgraduation by September 15, 2022, are eligible to apply with a provisional certificate.

As proof of date or birth, present your high school/higher secondary diploma or birth certificate.

Identification proofs (ID proof).

