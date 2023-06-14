Last Updated:

NEET Topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi Get 2nd Rank In Andhra Pradesh EAPCET

NEET topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi got the second rank in the pharmacy entrance test. He scored 155 out of 160 marks, i.e., 96.8% in AP EAPCET.

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on Tuesday, June 13. Out of the total of 2038596 candidates who took NEET UG 2023, 1145976 passed. The top rank was shared by two candidates this year. Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi and Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu scored 99.99 percentile and became the NEET toppers in 2023. 

NEET UG Topper Bora Varun bags 2nd rank AP EAPCET

Moreover, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2023 were declared on June 14, 2023. The NEET UG topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi got the second rank in the pharmacy entrance test. He scored 155 out of 160 marks, i.e., 96.8% in AP EAPCET. He scored 720 out of 720 marks in NEET UG 2023. He belongs to the OBC- NCL (Central List) category as mentioned in the NEET merit list.

Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from Kanteru in East Godavari district topped the agriculture, pharmacy, and nursing stream with 153 marks. Candidates who clear EAPCET are eligible to take admission to B.Pharmcy and Pharma. D.  B.Sc.(Nursing) courses in the pharmacy stream. 

  • How to check NEET UG Results 2023

  • STEP 1: To download the NEET 2023 results, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Score Card NEET (UG) 2023".
  • STEP 3: Fill in the required details and then click on "submit" or "login".
  • STEP 4: After logging in automatically, NEET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
  • STEP 5: Download and print the NEET 2023 results for future reference.

Direct link to check NEET UG 2023 Results

