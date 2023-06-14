NEET Topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi Get 2nd Rank In Andhra Pradesh EAPCET

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on Tuesday, June 13. Out of the total of 2038596 candidates who took NEET UG 2023, 1145976 passed. The top rank was shared by two candidates this year. Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi and Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu scored 99.99 percentile and became the NEET toppers in 2023.

NEET UG Topper Bora Varun bags 2nd rank AP EAPCET

Moreover, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2023 were declared on June 14, 2023. The NEET UG topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi got the second rank in the pharmacy entrance test. He scored 155 out of 160 marks, i.e., 96.8% in AP EAPCET. He scored 720 out of 720 marks in NEET UG 2023. He belongs to the OBC- NCL (Central List) category as mentioned in the NEET merit list.

Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from Kanteru in East Godavari district topped the agriculture, pharmacy, and nursing stream with 153 marks. Candidates who clear EAPCET are eligible to take admission to B.Pharmcy and Pharma. D. B.Sc.(Nursing) courses in the pharmacy stream.