NEET UG 2021 Counselling Mop-up Round Choice Filling Ends Today, See How To Apply

NEET UG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-filling process for the mop-up round of National Eligibility Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021). Candidates must be aware that the choice-filling process started today at 3 pm and will close in a few hours at 11:55 pm today. After that, no requests will be accepted. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official MCC website—mcc.nic.in—to access the choice locking facility. On March 19, the commission extended the registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round of the UG NEET counselling.

Meanwhile, candidates are strongly recommended that all the details they fill in are factually correct, and they must double-check for any errors and other details before submission. The National Entrance Examination Test, PG application process is also underway and will end on March 25, 2022. Earlier, the application process was slated to conclude on February 4, but the National Board of Examinations (NBE) postponed the deadline.

NEET UG Mop up round: Here's how to access choice locking facility.

Step 1: First, candidates need to visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "UG medical counseling" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open up.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on "online registration."

Step 5: To log in, enter your Neet-UG 2021 registration number, password, and security pin.

Step 6: Fill out your personal information and educational credentials.

Step 7: Submit all required documentation and application fees.

Step 8: After choosing, click on the "Submit" button.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative