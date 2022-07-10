NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
NEET UG Admit Card: The hall tickets for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Once released, the candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam can download admit cards by visiting the official webpage of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in. According to media reports, the hall tickets are expected to be released in the second half, around 2 pm today. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the admit card from NTA's side.
Every year, the NTA releases the admit card one week prior to the first day of the examination. The schedule says that the NEET (UG) 2022 exam will be held on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, which is why chances are high that the NEET NTA Hall Ticket will be released today. The NEET (UG) exam will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. Around 18 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips.
In case, candidates face any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.
