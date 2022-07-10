NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

NEET UG Admit Card: The hall tickets for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Once released, the candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam can download admit cards by visiting the official webpage of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in. According to media reports, the hall tickets are expected to be released in the second half, around 2 pm today. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the admit card from NTA's side.

Every year, the NTA releases the admit card one week prior to the first day of the examination. The schedule says that the NEET (UG) 2022 exam will be held on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, which is why chances are high that the NEET NTA Hall Ticket will be released today. The NEET (UG) exam will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. Around 18 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the NEET hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the "login" button.

Step 4: Your NEET (UG) admission cards for 2022 will be displayed.

Step 5: Save the admit card to your computer and print it.

NEET UG 2022: Exam

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. NEET UG 2022 will have four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours and 20 minutes).

More details

In case, candidates face any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

