NEET UG 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today At 11 Am, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

NEET UG 2022 admit card: National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the NEET 2022 admit card on July 12, 2022. As per the notice released by NTA, NEET UG admit cards would be released online on July 12 at 11:30 am. This year, over 18 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for the examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA UG 2022: Check important dates here

Admit card release notice has been released on July 11, 2022

Admit cards will be released on July 12 at 11 am

Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5.20 pm

On the exam day, students are required to carry their admit cards to the examination centres. They should know that hard copy of the same will not be issued. In case any candidate fails to carry the same, they will not be allowed inside the exam hall under any circumstances.

The paper would be conducted in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, a total of 18,72,341 candidates have registered for the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination..NTA has already released the exam city advance slip. The name and information pertaining to the examination centre, however, would be available on the NEET admit card.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the NEET hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the "login" button.

Step 4: Your NEET (UG) admission cards for 2022 will be displayed.

Step 5: Save the admit card to your computer and print it.

In case, candidates face any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.