NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today, Here's How To Download Provisional Key

NEET UG 2022 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) answer key on Sunday, July 31. The answer key which is expected to be released will be provisional in nature. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, OMR response sheets are also expected to be out today. Candidates will be given option to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised against it, the final answer key will be prepared.

NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern

The registered students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200. For each correct answer, 4 marks had to be awarded and 1 mark had to be deducted for each wrong answer. The total 200 questions were divided into 4 Sections subject-wise (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology). Each of these Sections had subsections (A&B). In section A all the questions were compulsory and section B had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15.

NEET UG 2022 cut-off expectations

Marks expected to secure a seat in Government Colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2021) i.e, 580 to 610. As this time the number of students who attended the exam was nearly 19 lakhs which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

NEET UG answer key 2022: Follow these steps to check provisional key