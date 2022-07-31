Last Updated:

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today, Here's How To Download Provisional Key

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released on July 31, 2022. Once released, the provisional key can be accessed by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

Image: Shutterstock


NEET UG 2022 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) answer key on Sunday, July 31. The answer key which is expected to be released will be provisional in nature. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, OMR response sheets are also expected to be out today. Candidates will be given option to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised against it, the final answer key will be prepared.

NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern

The registered students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200. For each correct answer, 4 marks had to be awarded and 1 mark had to be deducted for each wrong answer. The total 200 questions were divided into 4 Sections subject-wise (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology). Each of these Sections had subsections (A&B). In section A all the questions were compulsory and section B had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15.

NEET UG 2022 cut-off expectations 

Marks expected to secure a seat in Government Colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2021) i.e, 580 to 610. As this time the number of students who attended the exam was nearly 19 lakhs which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

NEET UG answer key 2022: Follow these steps to check provisional key

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit option
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it
READ | With free coaching for NEET, underprivileged students learn to dream
READ | NEET MDS Scorecard 2022 to be released today, follow these steps to download
READ | NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear issue regarding EWS quota on August 2
READ | Delhi HC dismisses challenge to minimum NEET percentile criteria for admission to PG courses
READ | Kerala NEET row: HC defers hearing on PIL for standard exam protocol across India
COMMENT