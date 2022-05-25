NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Opened; Here's How To Edit Existing Application

The application correction window for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those candidates who want to make corrections can do so by visiting the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must take note that they can make changes in the application form until May 27, 9 pm, and after that, no corrections will be allowed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under any circumstances.

Earlier, NTA had stated that the application correction window would not be opened. However, after receiving numerous representations from the candidates, the authorities have decided to open it for a short period.

According to the official notice issued by the NTA, "In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022."

Neet application correction window | Here's how to correct the NEET-UG 2022 Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Correction Registration Form" link

Step 3: A sign-in page would open

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their application number, password, security pin, and other required details

Step 5: The NEET UG Application Form will appear on screen

Step 6: Now, candidates need to make the required corrections

Step 7: After making corrections, click on 'submit form'

Step 8: Now candidates need to take a printout of the revised application form for future needs

According to the schedule, the NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The examination will be held offline in 13 languages. After qualifying for this examination, candidates will become eligible to get admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved recognised Medical/Dental/Ayush and other Colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

