NEET UG 2022: Application Correction Window Reopens Again, Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again reopened the application correction window for NEET-UG 2022. Candidates who have submitted their forms for National Eligibility cum Entrance Exams (NEET) and want to change their 'category' in their application forms can do it now. The NEET-UG application correction window will be open till June 16, 9 pm.

"The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. Please note that the final correction shall be taken into account only after payment of an additional fee wherever required (e.g. change of category from SC or ST to General or OBCNCL to General or EWS to General). For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in," the official notice reads.

How to make corrections in NEET-UG application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Correction Registration Form" link

Step 3: A sign-in page would open

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their application number, password, security pin, and other required details

Step 5: The NEET UG Application Form will appear on screen

Step 6: Now, candidates need to make the required corrections

Step 7: After making corrections, click on 'submit form'

Step 8: Now candidates need to take a printout of the revised application form for future needs

According to the schedule, the NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The examination will be held offline in 13 languages. After qualifying for this examination, candidates will become eligible to get admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved recognised Medical/Dental/Ayush and other Colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.