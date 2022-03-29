NEET UG 2022 Confirmation Page Will Be Available On DigiLocker App; See Details

Digilocker has announced that candidates will be able to access their NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in DigiLocker soon. With this, candidates will be able to access their NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page by visiting the official page of DigiLocker. All the information related to the NEET-UG will be uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Taking to Twitter, DigiLocker announced, "Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker."

NEET UG 2022 confirmation page to be available soon on DigiLocker

Notably, the upper age limit for NEET UG has been scrapped this year for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for general category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for reserved category candidates. Every year, NEET UG is conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science courses. However, till now, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the NEET UG 2022 examination date, and the time has not been announced yet.



As per media reports, NEET 2022 is likely to take place between the third week of June and the first week of July. But, till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Like previous year, this year too, NEET 2022 will be conducted for 180 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology), and each of the 3 subjects will comprise sections A and B. Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions. Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

NEET UG 2022: Eligibility criteria

All those candidates who have qualified for the Class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology as main subjects from a recognized board will be eligible to apply for NEET-UG 2022. All those students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET-UG. General category candidates must have scored 50 per cent in Class 12 to be eligible for NEET-UG and there is some age relaxation for the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.

