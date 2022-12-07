NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop-up round seat allotment result will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, December 7, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the mop-up round can check the result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, those candidates who have acquired the seat can complete the reporting between December 8 and December 12, 2022. The authorities will prepare the NEET UG Mop-up round seat allotment list on the basis of the NEET UG Merit List, seat availability, and choices filled by the candidates.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check the result of the Mop-up Round Seat Allotment

Step 1: To check the mop-up round seat allotment result, candidates must visit the MCC's official site at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET UG 2022 Counseling mop-up round seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates must check the results and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

In order to check the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment letter, candidates are required to enter their NEET roll number and password. The NEET UG counselling registration and the choice-filling process were earlier held from November 29 to December 2. The mop-up round of counselling will be conducted for the candidates who want to apply for admission in the All India Quota (AIQ). The deemed central universities seat AIIMS and Jipmer in the MBBS, BDS, and BSC nursing programmes.

The NEET UG counselling process is being held in 4 rounds: AIQ Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and the Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who are shortlisted in this round of counselling will be eligible for admission to MBBS and other medical courses at colleges across the country. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

