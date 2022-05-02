NEET UG 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till May 15, Check Application Steps Here

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to apply for NEET UG exam. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 6 which has been extended up to May 15, 2022. Interested candidates can now apply online at neet.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. Those who are eligible will be called for written exam which will be conducted on July 17, 2022. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

NTA NEET UG 2022: Check important dates here

The deadline to apply and pay application fee is May 15, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply was May 6, 2022

NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

As per reports, the NTA has received over 11 lakh NEET applications. In 2021, nearly, 16 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. With the extension of last date, it is being expected that the registration will go higher this week. As of now, the NEET UG Edit window dates have not been announced. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

NEET 2022: Follow the application steps here

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: In the next step, click on ‘Proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2022'

Step 3: Enter the credentials details (name, phone no., other details) and enter the OTP which you got on your phone number

Step 4: A provisional NEET application number will be generated which needs to be preserved till the admission process is over

Step 5: Candidates should pay the fee online for the registration form and download the form for future reference

NEET is scheduled to be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET PG 2022 edit window deadline extended

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has extended the deadline for the edit window to provide more time to the candidates who have not made the necessary changes in their application form and photo. The Board has asked all such candidates to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. According to the notice, the final edit window will close on May 4, 2022, at 11:55 pm. For more details, candidates can click on this link.