NEET UG 2022: Deadline To Apply Extended Till May 15, Check Application Steps Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to apply for NEET UG exam. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 6 which has been extended up to May 15, 2022. Interested candidates can now apply online at neet.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. Those who are eligible will be called for written exam which will be conducted on July 17, 2022. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.
As per reports, the NTA has received over 11 lakh NEET applications. In 2021, nearly, 16 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. With the extension of last date, it is being expected that the registration will go higher this week. As of now, the NEET UG Edit window dates have not been announced. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.
NEET is scheduled to be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has extended the deadline for the edit window to provide more time to the candidates who have not made the necessary changes in their application form and photo. The Board has asked all such candidates to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. According to the notice, the final edit window will close on May 4, 2022, at 11:55 pm. For more details, candidates can click on this link.
According to the official notice, "Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images to date despite being given opportunities through the ongoing final edit window. "