NEET UG 2022: Deadline To Make Changes In Application Ends Today, Check Important Dates

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency is scheduled to close the application correction window for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Registered candidates who want to make changes and have not done it yet should make sure to do it by tonight. Applications submitted post deadline will not be considered in any case. The corrections can be cone by going to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

To be noted that earlier NTA had stated that the application correction window would not be opened this year. However, post considering the numerous representations from the candidates, the authorities have decided to open it. However, it was opened for a short period of time.

NTA's official notice reads, "In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022."

Here's how to do corrections in the NEET-UG 2022 application form

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of NTA NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on "Correction Registration Form" link

Step 3: A sign-in page would open on the screen

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their application number, password, security pin, and other required details

Step 5: The NEET UG Application Form will be displayed on screen, make the required corrections

Step 6: Go through the details and click on 'submit form'

Step 7: Now candidates need to take a printout of the revised application form for future needs

NEET UG 2022: Check important dates here

Application correction window has been activated on May 25, 2022

The deadline to male changes ends on May 27, 2022

The exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022

Candidates must know that this year the examination will be held offline in 13 languages. After qualifying for this examination, candidates will become eligible to get admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved recognised Medical/Dental/Ayush and other Colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.