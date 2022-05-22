NEET UG 2022: From Scope To Exam Pattern & Important Dates; Here's All You Need To Know

NEET UG 2022: NEET or National Entrance cum Eligibility Test is a national-level exam that is conducted by National Testing Agency every year. It aims to provide admission in MBBS/BDS courses and other paramedical courses. Before 2019, there were separate exams for top institutes across India like AIIMS but now NEET has provided uniformity in terms of the pattern and the difficulty level of questions asked in the exam for medical aspirants. In 2022, over 1.4 million students have got themselves registered and they will be competing for a total of around 1.4 lakh seats. The list of important dates and other details related to exam can be checked here. Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks has written on the structure of the NEET question paper. Highlights of the same can be checked here.
NEET 2022: Check important dates here
- Online submission of the application began on May 6, 2022
- The deadline to apply was May 20, 2022
- Exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022 between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.
NEET UG 2022: Check Exam Pattern Here
- The NEET UG 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions
- The examination will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.
- The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.
- The examination will be held in offline mode.
Structure of NEET question paper
The NEET paper (since 2021) consists of three sections: physics, chemistry, and biology. The physics and chemistry sections have 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each, while the biology section has 100 MCQs. Each section has two sub-sections A and B. Sub-section A has all the mandatory questions, while sub-section B will provide options in attempting the question.
- Physics: Physics paper will be divided into two sections. Section A will comprise of 35 questions, out of which it will be necessary to answer all 35 of them. Total marks for section A will be 140. In section B, there will be 15 questions out of which students will have to answer 10 questions. Each question will carry 4 marks
- Chemistry: The chemistry paper will be divided into two sections. Section A will comprise of 35 questions, out of which it will be necessary to answer all 35 of them. Total marks for section A will be 140. In section B, there will be 15 questions out of which students will have to answer 10 questions. Each question will carry 4 marks
- Biology: The biology paper will also be divided into two sections. Section A will comprise of 70 questions, out of which it will be necessary to answer all 70 of them. Total marks for section A will be 280. In section B, there will be 30 questions out of which students will have to answer 20 questions. Each question will carry 4 marks