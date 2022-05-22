NEET UG 2022: From Scope To Exam Pattern & Important Dates; Here's All You Need To Know

NEET UG 2022: NEET or National Entrance cum Eligibility Test is a national-level exam that is conducted by National Testing Agency every year. It aims to provide admission in MBBS/BDS courses and other paramedical courses. Before 2019, there were separate exams for top institutes across India like AIIMS but now NEET has provided uniformity in terms of the pattern and the difficulty level of questions asked in the exam for medical aspirants. In 2022, over 1.4 million students have got themselves registered and they will be competing for a total of around 1.4 lakh seats. The list of important dates and other details related to exam can be checked here. Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks has written on the structure of the NEET question paper. Highlights of the same can be checked here.

NEET 2022: Check important dates here

Online submission of the application began on May 6, 2022

The deadline to apply was May 20, 2022

Exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022 between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.

NEET UG 2022: Check Exam Pattern Here

The NEET UG 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions

The examination will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

The examination will be held in offline mode.

Structure of NEET question paper

The NEET paper (since 2021) consists of three sections: physics, chemistry, and biology. The physics and chemistry sections have 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each, while the biology section has 100 MCQs. Each section has two sub-sections A and B. Sub-section A has all the mandatory questions, while sub-section B will provide options in attempting the question.