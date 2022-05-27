Last Updated:

NEET-UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Register For NEET, Significant Jump Of 2.5 Lakh Since 2021

The number of registrations for medical entrance exam NEET has crossed 18 lakh this year, recording a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh since 2021. 

Written By
Press Trust Of India
NEET

Image: Shutterstock


The number of registrations for medical entrance exam NEET has crossed 18 lakh this year, recording a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh since 2021. Over 18.72 lakh candidates have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) out of which over 10.64 lakh are women and 8.07 lakh are men, according to official data.

The pan-India exam is scheduled to be held in 13 languages on July 17. Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

READ | NEET UG 2022: From scope to exam pattern & important dates; here's all you need to know

Among the candidates registered this year, 771 are foreigners, 910 Non Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders. The highest number of candidates have opted English as the medium of exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.

READ | NEET UG 2022 application correction window opened; Here's how to edit existing application

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses. 

READ | NEET UG 2022: Deadline to make changes in application ends today, check important dates
READ | TN CM Stalin makes NEET appeal to PM Modi in Chennai; wants Tamil official in govt offices

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: NEET, NEET 2022, NEET UG
First Published:
COMMENT