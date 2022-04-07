NEET-UG 2022: Registration For July 17 Exam Begins, Here's How To Get Yourself Registered

NEET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency has released a notification related to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022. The notification highlights that the registration has been started and the deadline to register will end on May 6, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline as applications submit post-deadline will not be entertained in any case. The official statement also announces that the medical entrance exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Interested candidates will have to go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in for applying and follow the steps mentioned below.
NEET UG 2022: Check important dates here
- NEET registration has been started on April 6, 2022
- The deadline to register ends on May 6, 2022
- The last date to pay application fee is May 7, 2022
- The exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022
- Admit card and result release date has not been announced yet
Check application fee details here
- The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1600
- For candidates belonging to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category, the application fee is Rs 1500
- Students belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ or any other category will have to pay Rs 900 as application fee
Here's how to download Sandes app for being updated
- Go to the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device and search for “Sandes App”
- Click on Install and wait for the app to be downloaded to your mobile
- Get yourself registered by entering the mobile number and email ID
- Turn the notification on so as not to miss any updates
NEET-UG 2022 to be conducted in 13 languages
NEET is scheduled to be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Steps to register for NEET-UG 2022
- Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.ac.in.
- Step 2: In the next step, click on ‘Proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2022’
- Step 3: Enter the credentials details (name, phone no., other details) and enter the OTP which you got on your phone number
- Step 4: A provisional NEET application number will be generated which needs to be preserved till the admission process is over
- Step 6: Candidates should pay the fee online for the registration form and download the form for future reference.