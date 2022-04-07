NEET-UG 2022: Registration For July 17 Exam Begins, Here's How To Get Yourself Registered

NEET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency has released a notification related to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022. The notification highlights that the registration has been started and the deadline to register will end on May 6, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline as applications submit post-deadline will not be entertained in any case. The official statement also announces that the medical entrance exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Interested candidates will have to go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in for applying and follow the steps mentioned below.

NEET UG 2022: Check important dates here

NEET registration has been started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to register ends on May 6, 2022

The last date to pay application fee is May 7, 2022

The exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022

Admit card and result release date has not been announced yet

Check application fee details here

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1600

For candidates belonging to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category, the application fee is Rs 1500

Students belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ or any other category will have to pay Rs 900 as application fee

Here's how to download Sandes app for being updated

Go to the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device and search for “Sandes App”

Click on Install and wait for the app to be downloaded to your mobile

Get yourself registered by entering the mobile number and email ID

Turn the notification on so as not to miss any updates

NEET-UG 2022 to be conducted in 13 languages

NEET is scheduled to be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to register for NEET-UG 2022