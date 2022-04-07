Last Updated:

NEET-UG 2022 To Be Held In 14 Foreign Centres For The First Time, Here's List Of Centres

NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted to be held in 14 foreign centres for the first time. The list of centres has been attached below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NEET-UG 2022

Image: Unsplash


NEET-UG 2022: NEET notification 2022 has been released on the official website on Thursday, April 6, 2022. As a major development, this year the exam is being conducted in 14 foreign cities. National Testing Agency tweeted, "NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time." The list of 14 NEET 2022 exam centres in foreign cities, country, and city code can be checked here. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is the direct link to apply for NEET UG 2022

NEET-UG 2022 to be conducted in 14 foreign cities, check complete list here

Official notification reads, "A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022"

Country

City

City Code

UAE

 Abu Dhabi

9903

Thailand

 Bangkok

9904

Sri Lanka

 Colombo

9905

Qatar

 Doha

9906

UAE

 Dubai

9902

Nepal

 Kathmandu

9907

Malaysia

 Kuala Lumpur

9908

Kuwait

 Kuwait City

9901

Nigeria

 Lagos

9909

Bahrain

 Manama

9910

Oman

 Muscat

9911

Saudi Arabia

 Riyadh

9912

UAE

 Sharjah

9913

Singapore

 Singapore

9914

NEET 2022: Instructions to be followed

  • Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2022 through the “Online” mode only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/
  • Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted
  • Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate
  • Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website
  • Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified
  • Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only

Check exam pattern here

The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes). It will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 05.20 PM.

READ | NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court dismisses plea to extend internship deadline
READ | NEET SS Counselling: MCC pauses choice-filling process, more seats to be added soon
READ | NEET 2022 Notification out: NTA begins registration for NEET-UG, exam on July 17
READ | NEET 2022 Live Updates: NEET-UG to be conducted in 14 foreign cities, check full list here
READ | NEET-UG 2022: Registration for July 17 exam begins, here's how to get yourself registered
Tags: NEET-UG 2022, NEET, Neet 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND