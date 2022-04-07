NEET-UG 2022 To Be Held In 14 Foreign Centres For The First Time, Here's List Of Centres

NEET-UG 2022: NEET notification 2022 has been released on the official website on Thursday, April 6, 2022. As a major development, this year the exam is being conducted in 14 foreign cities. National Testing Agency tweeted, "NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time." The list of 14 NEET 2022 exam centres in foreign cities, country, and city code can be checked here. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Official notification reads, "A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022"

Country City City Code UAE Abu Dhabi 9903 Thailand Bangkok 9904 Sri Lanka Colombo 9905 Qatar Doha 9906 UAE Dubai 9902 Nepal Kathmandu 9907 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 9908 Kuwait Kuwait City 9901 Nigeria Lagos 9909 Bahrain Manama 9910 Oman Muscat 9911 Saudi Arabia Riyadh 9912 UAE Sharjah 9913 Singapore Singapore 9914

NEET 2022: Instructions to be followed

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2022 through the “Online” mode only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website

Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only

Check exam pattern here

The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes). It will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 05.20 PM.