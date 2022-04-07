NEET-UG 2022 To Be Held In 14 Foreign Centres For The First Time, Here's List Of Centres

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
NEET-UG 2022: NEET notification 2022 has been released on the official website on Thursday, April 6, 2022. As a major development, this year the exam is being conducted in 14 foreign cities. National Testing Agency tweeted, "NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time." The list of 14 NEET 2022 exam centres in foreign cities, country, and city code can be checked here. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.
Application Process for NEET (UG) 2022 is now open. All the best. @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/fYibGc0JaB— National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022
Official notification reads, "A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022"
|
Country
|
City
|
City Code
|
UAE
|Abu Dhabi
|
9903
|
Thailand
|Bangkok
|
9904
|
Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|
9905
|
Qatar
|Doha
|
9906
|
UAE
|Dubai
|
9902
|
Nepal
|Kathmandu
|
9907
|
Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|
9908
|
Kuwait
|Kuwait City
|
9901
|
Nigeria
|Lagos
|
9909
|
Bahrain
|Manama
|
9910
|
Oman
|Muscat
|
9911
|
Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh
|
9912
|
UAE
|Sharjah
|
9913
|
Singapore
|Singapore
|
9914
The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes). It will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 05.20 PM.