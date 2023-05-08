NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon; Check Expected Cut-off Marks, Paper Analysis Here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, May 7, 2023 (Sunday) in pen and paper mode in 13 languages, as a common and uniform NEET for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. It was conducted from 02:00 p.m. to 05:20 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) as a common and uniform entrance test in about 499 cities throughout India as well as cities outside India. NTA will soon release the NEET UG answer key 2023. Candidates can expect NEET provisional answer key by the end of May month.

The students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200. Each question had four marks. The correct answer awards four marks and the wrong answer deducts one mark. These 200 questions were divided into 4 sections subject-wise (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology). Each of these sections has subsections (A and B). In Section A, all 35 questions were compulsory, and in Section B, one had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15 in each subject.

Key takeaways from NEET UG 2023.

Subject Wise Difficulty Level

● Physics was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions. Most of the questions were NCERT based and were evenly distributed among all major units.

● Chemistry was rated as the most difficult among all subjects. Inorganic and organic chemistry had more weightage compared to physical chemistry.

● Botany was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions.

● Zoology was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions.

Class Wise Distribution Level

● In Physics, majorly questions were from the Class 12th syllabus.

● In Chemistry, majorly questions were from the Class 12th syllabus.

● In Botany, majorly questions were from the Class 11th syllabus.

● In Zoology, majorly questions were from the Class 11th syllabus.

● Overall the questions from the Class 12th syllabus dominated Class 11th syllabus.

Overall Difficulty Level

The overall difficulty of NEET UG 2023 was easy to moderate. The order of difficulty in different subjects- as assessed by our experts is Botany

Overall Review Compared to the Previous Year

Overall the paper was found to be slightly easier than NEET 2022. Compared to last year, Chemistry was found to be on the marginally tougher side. The questions in Chemistry were more tricky and lengthy than last year. The rest of the subjects were almost of similar difficulty compared to last year.

Expected NEET Cut off 2023 to secure a seat in government colleges (All India Quota)

The marks expected to secure a seat in government colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2022), i.e. 580 to 610 as this time the number of students who attended the exam were nearly 19 lakh, which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

Disclaimer: The above analysis has been shared by Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, deputy regional director of Aakash BYJU's Live.)