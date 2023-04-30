NEET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip, Admit Card Expected To Be Released On These Dates

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes on May 7. With just one week left for the exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their exam city intimation slip and NEET admit card. However, NTA has not yet updated on the release dates of the city intimation slip or hall ticket

A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials.

When will NEET UG city intimation slip be released?

NTA is expected to release the NEET exam city slip on May 1. NTA has been releasing the exam city intimation of its other exam like JEE around 6 days before the exam date. Similarly, candidates can expect their slip on Monday. It is less likely to release today, because of Sunday and NTA holiday.

NTA released the JEE admit cards two days before the exam dates. If the pattern is to be followed, candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 hall tickets on May 5. Once released, candidates will be able to download it online from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Will NEET UG be postponed?

Candidates have been requesting the NTA to postpone the NEET UG 2023. Many candidates have been signing an online petition to request Prime MInister Narendra Modi to look into the matter and postpone the exam. However, NTA has not announced any postponement yet.

How to download NEET admit card?