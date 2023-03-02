NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: NTA Official Reveals NEET Notification Release Date, See Here

NEET UG 2023: Around 15 lakh medical aspirants are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2023 notification. It was earlier speculated that the NEET notification will be released on March 1. However, the notification has not been released yet. Read on to know the latest update on NEET UG notification and registration.

NEET UG Notification 2023 Release Date

A senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG said that the candidates can expect the official notification this week. The official said the NEET UG notification 2023 would be released by March 5, 2023. The registration window will open the same day the notification is released.

NTA has earlier announced that the NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7th. Every year over 15 lakh students appear for the national-level medical entrance test, NEET. Check the eligibility criteria and steps to register for the exam here.

NEET UG 2023

Students seeking admission in various MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other nursing courses by medical universities/ colleges in India appear for the NEET UG. Students who have passed class 12th or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Class 12 or equivalent appearing students are also eligible to apply for NEET. The minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit.

The exam is held in offline (pen and paper) mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes. The NEET question paper will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted. NEET is conducted in 13 languages, viz., English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi.

How to register for NEET UG 2023