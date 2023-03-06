NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: Will NEET Notification Be Released Today? Check Details Here

Lakhs of aspirants are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2023 notification. National Testing Agency (NTA) was expected to release the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on March 1. However, it was delayed and the tentative date of its release was said to be March 5. However, the notification has not been released yet. NTA has not indicated any date for the release of NEET UG notification yet.

Will NEET UG Notification 2023 be released today?

Candidates must note that NTA has not yet announced the release date for NEET UG notification 2023. However, as per reports, NTA has told a media organisation that the notification will be released by Monday evening. Candidates must visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in for the latest update on the exam.

With the release of the NEET UG Notification, NTA will begin the registrations for the medical entrance exam. Candidates must note that NTA has already announced the date for conducting NEET UG 2023. As per the NTA calendar, NEET UG will be held on May 7. See how to register for NEET UG 2023.

How to register for NEET UG Exam