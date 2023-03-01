NEET UG 2023: Know How To Apply For NEET Online At Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the online registration process for NEET-UG 2023 likely today, March 1. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes (NEET-UG) will be held on May 7 this year. Lakhs of candidates appear for the medical entrance test in India.

NTA is expected to release NEET Notification 2023 on March 1. Candidates can expect the notification by this week. With the release of the notification, NTA will commence the registration process for the exam. Aspirants will be able to apply for NEET on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for NEET UG 2022

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET-UG 2022 registration link flashing on the homepage

Candidates will have to get themselves registered first by entering basic details

Using registration details, click on log in

Fill out the application form, upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

NEET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted to provide admission in various MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other nursing courses by medical universities/ colleges in India. The exam will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes. The NEET question paper will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted. NEET is conducted in 13 languages, viz., English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi.