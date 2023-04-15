Last Updated:

NEET UG 2023 Registration Window Closing Today At 11:30 Pm, Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET UG 2023: NTA will close the registration window for NEET 2023 today, April 15. Candidates can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. See direct link here.

Nandini Verma
NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET-UG 2023 registration window today, April 15 at 11:30 pm. Candidates who wish to take admission to medical colleges in India for MBBS or BDS (dental) courses can apply for NEET-UG till today. As per schedule, NEET 2023 will be held on May 7. Aspirants can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Notification 2023 was released on March 6. The registration process also began on the same day.  The registration window had closed on April 6. Considering the requests raised by several aspirants who could not register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to unavoidable reasons, NTA gave them another opportunity and reopened the window on April 11. The registration window will close at 11:30 pm on April 13 The deadline was further extended to April 15. The window to pay the application fee will close at 11:50 pm on April 15. 

Click here to read NEET UG Notification 2023

Direct link to register for NEET 2023

How to register for NEET 2023

  • Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 notification link 
  • Read the official notification carefully 
  • Now come back to the NEET homepage and click on the link that reads, "NEET UG 2023 registration'
  • Register yourself by providing the correct information as asked 
  • Log in using the user ID and password 
  • Fill up the NEET form 
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form 
