NEET UG 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET UG 2023: NTA will close the registration window for NEET 2023 today. Aspirants must register for NEET UG 2023 before the deadline. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET-UG 2023 registration window today, April 6. Candidates who wish to take admissions to medical colleges in India for MBBS or BDS (dental) courses can apply for NEET-UG till today. As per schedule, NEET 2023 will be held on May 7. Aspirants can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Notification 2023 was released on March 6. The registration process also began on the same day. Candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline. See the steps to apply for NEET UG 2023 here.

How to register for NEET UG 2023

  • Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 notification link 
  • Read the official notification carefully 
  • Now come back to the NEET homepage and click on the link that reads, "NEET UG 2023 registration'
  • Register yourself by providing the correct information as asked 
  • Log in using the user ID and password 
  • Fill up the NEET form 
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form 

Click here to read NEET UG Notification

Direct link to register for NEET 2023

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board can apply for NEET UG. Class 12 or equivalent appearing students are also eligible to apply for NEET- UG. The minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit to appear for the exam.

