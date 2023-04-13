NEET UG 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET-UG 2023 registration window today, April 13. Candidates who wish to take admissions to medical colleges in India for MBBS or BDS (dental) courses can apply for NEET-UG till today. As per schedule, NEET 2023 will be held on May 7. Aspirants can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Notification 2023 was released on March 6. The registration process also began on the same day. The registration window closed on April 6. Considering the requests raised by several aspirants who could not register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to unavoidable reasons, NTA gave them another opportunity and reopened the window on April 11. The registration window will close at 11:30 pm on April 13. The window to pay the application fee will close at 11:50 pm on April 13.

How to register for NEET UG 2023

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG 2023 notification link

Read the official notification carefully

Now come back to the NEET homepage and click on the link that reads, "NEET UG 2023 registration'

Register yourself by providing the correct information as asked

Log in using the user ID and password

Fill up the NEET form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board can apply for NEET UG. Class 12 or equivalent appearing students are also eligible to apply for NEET- UG. The minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit to appear for the exam.