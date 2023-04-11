NEET UG 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today, Check Important Instructions Here

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the registration window for NEET-UG 2023 today, April 11. Considering the requests raised by several aspirants who could not register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to unavoidable reasons, NTA has decided to give them another opportunity. The registration window will close at 11:30 pm on April 13. The window to pay the application fee will close at 11:50 pm on April 13.

Candidates must note that the application correction window for NEET UG 2023 opened on April 7 and closed on April 10. NTA will not give further chances to make corrections to the form. So, candidates must fill out their forms correctly and carefully.

"This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023. Since this is a one-time opportunity being provided to the candidates, candidates are advised to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future," the official notice reads. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

How to register for NEET UG 2023