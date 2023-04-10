NEET UG 2023 Registration Window To Reopen On April 11, See Notice Here

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the registration window for NEET-UG 2023. The online registration process began on March 6 and the window closed on April 6. Around 18 lakh aspirants applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, many aspirants complained that they could not register for the exam due to technical issues and other unavoidable reasons. Considering their requests, NTA will reopen the NEET UG 2023 registration window on April 11. The window will close on April 13 at 11:30 pm. The window to pay the application fee will close at 11:50 pm on April 13.

Candidates must note that the application correction window for NEET UG 2023 opened on April 7 and will close on April 10 at 11:50 pm. "This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023. Since this is a one-time opportunity being provided to the candidates, candidates are advised to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future," the official notice reads. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

How to register for NEET UG 2023