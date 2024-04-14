NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Closing Today, Here's How To Make Corrections to Form

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 today, April 12, 2024. Aspirants who have successfully registered for this critical medical entrance examination have the opportunity to refine their NEET UG application form 2024 via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

To facilitate corrections, candidates will need to access the portal using their login credentials, comprising the registration number and date of birth. This user-friendly process ensures that applicants can amend any inaccuracies or update essential details without unnecessary complications.

Moreover, the NEET 2024 application correction procedure is free of charge for most adjustments. However, alterations that impact application fees, such as changes in category selection or opting for an international test city, may necessitate additional payments. These fees can be conveniently settled online using various payment methods, including Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, and Paytm.

It's essential to note that certain details cannot be altered post-registration, including the contact number and email address provided during NEET 2024 registration. However, candidates can modify several fields within the NEET UG 2024 application form, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

The NTA has clarified its policy regarding excess payments resulting from changes in gender, category, or PwD status. In cases where such modifications impact the fee amount, candidates will be required to cover any surplus fees accordingly. The NTA emphasizes that any overpayments made will not be subject to refunds, underscoring the importance of careful review before final submission.

NEET UG Application Correction Editable FIelds:

For candidates' convenience, here are the editable fields within the NEET UG 2024 application form:

- Gender

- Nationality

- Aadhar re-authentication

- Category

- Personal details

- Educational qualifications (Class 10, 11, and 12), including mode of preparation, year of passing, schooling details, marks obtained/CGPA, board, roll number, etc.

- Place of birth

- Parental income details

- Uploading of documents as applicable, including category certificate, Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificate, Class 10 certificate, citizenship certificate

How to make correction to NEET UG form?

To make corrections to the NEET form, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of NEET, which is exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Log in to your account using your registration number and date of birth.

Once logged in, navigate to the section for application correction or edit application details. This section may be labeled differently, but it should be easily accessible from your dashboard.

Review the information you provided during the initial registration process and identify any inaccuracies or areas that need updating.

Make the necessary corrections or updates to the fields allowed for editing. These typically include details such as gender, nationality, category, personal information, educational qualifications, place of birth, parental income details, and uploading of documents.

Double-check all changes to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Save the corrections once you have made all necessary adjustments.

If any changes impact the application fee, be prepared to make additional payments using the available online payment methods.

After saving the corrections, verify that all modifications have been successfully applied.

Once you are satisfied with the changes, submit the updated application form.

Download and print a copy of the corrected application form for your records.

Keep track of any communication from the NTA regarding the status of your application and any further instructions.