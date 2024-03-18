×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How to Make Changes To Your Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
NEET UG 2024: Correction Window to Open Today
NEET UG 2024: Correction Window to Open Today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 today, March 18. Candidates who need to make changes in their application form can do so through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections until 11:50 pm on March 20. The official notification emphasizes that after this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

How to Make Changes to NEET UG 2024 Application Form:

  1. Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the correction window link provided on the homepage.
  3. Enter the credentials such as application number, password, and security pin.
  4. Make the necessary corrections.
  5. Save and submit the application. Download the window of the saved form for future reference.

All fields and uploaded documents, except the contact mobile number and email used at the time of registration, and AADHAAR re-authentication, are allowed for all registered candidates.

Final corrections will be applicable only after the payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. It's important to note that any excess payments made will not be refunded.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct NEET UG 2024 on May 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm throughout the country and in 14 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode, with registrations open since February 9 this year.

 

 

 

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

