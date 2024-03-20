NEET PG 2024 Exam Preponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: In a recent notification released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the exam date for NEET PG 2024 has been rescheduled. The examination, which was initially slated to take place on July 7, 2024, will now be conducted on June 23, 2024.

Despite the change in the exam date, it is important to note that the cut-off date for NEET PG 2024 remains unchanged, set for August 15. Candidates aspiring to appear for the examination are required to register online and submit their application forms within the stipulated timeframe.

Check Notification Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE), serving as the exam conducting body, is scheduled to announce the results of NEET PG 2024 on July 15, 2024.

Aspiring medical professionals are advised to stay updated with official announcements and guidelines provided by the NMC and NBE to facilitate a seamless registration and examination experience.

NEET PG 2024 Application Form and Registration

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the application form for NEET PG 2024 online. Candidates will have to register by providing basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID etc to submit NEET PG 2024 application form. The application process involves registration, filling details in the application form, uploading documents, submitting fee, and choosing exam centre. Candidates can check the steps to apply for NEET PG 2024 exam:

Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2024?

Go to the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

Click on "NEET-PG"

Click on "New Registration" and enter the details such as name, email id, mobile number etc.

Click on "Submit"

A user ID and password will be sent on registered email ID and mobile number

Login and fill academic details in the application form

Upload scanned copy of images in right size and format

Pay the exam fee by any of the online modes such as net banking, debit/or credit cards

Choose exam centre

Do take printout of the application form for future refrence