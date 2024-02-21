English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

NEET UG 2024: NTA Adds 14 International Cities as Exam Centers, Option to Change Centre Provided

Students who have already completed the NEET UG 2024 application process will now have the option to change their exam centers during the application correction

Representative | Image:Unsplash
In a significant development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has expanded the list of exam cities for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 by including 14 international cities. Students who have already completed the NEET UG 2024 application process will now have the option to change their exam centers during the application correction window.

Contrary to the earlier decision of excluding cities outside India from the NEET UG 2024 exam, NTA has reconsidered and decided to conduct the exams in the following international cities:

  • Kuwait City, Kuwait
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • Doha, Qatar
  • Kathmandu, Nepal
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Lagos, Nigeria
  • Manama, Bahrain
  • Muscat, Oman
  • Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • Singapore

Candidates who initially selected centers in India but wish to change to any of the newly added foreign cities can utilize the correction window after the registration period closes. The option to change the center and country choice will be available during this correction period.

Foreign candidates, including those already in foreign countries, will also be able to modify their exam centers to the newly added international cities during the NEET UG 2024 application correction process. However, these students will be required to pay the difference in fees associated with their chosen centers, as clarified by the NTA.

Fresh candidates from foreign countries applying for NEET UG 2024 will find the process of choosing exam centers straightforward, as they can directly select their preferred international exam city from the drop-down menu during the registration.

Initially, NTA had excluded foreign exam centers but later increased the total number of NEET UG 2024 exam centers to 554. The registration process for NEET UG 2024 began on February 9, with the medical entrance exam scheduled to take place on May 5.

