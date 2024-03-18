×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Will NEET-UG 2024 Be Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections? Here's What We Know

With the announcement of the schedule for the general elections 2024, concerns have arisen among candidates regarding the fate of the NEET UG slated for May 5.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Will NEET UG be Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections? Here's What We Know
Will NEET UG be Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections? Here's What We Know | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With the announcement of the schedule for the general elections 2024, concerns have arisen among candidates regarding the fate of the NEET UG exam slated for May 5. The Lok Sabha polls are set to be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with counting and results scheduled for June 4.

Will NEET UG 2024 be postponed due to Lok Sabha Polls?

As per sources close to the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET UG is unlikely to be postponed. The exam is not expected to be rescheduled as it does not clash with any of the polling dates.

NTA has expressed confidence that there will be no alteration in the exam schedule for the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exams and NEET UG 2024. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15. Similarly, NEET UG is slated for May 5, with the application correction window opening on March 18.

A senior official from NTA assured that "JEE Main session 2 and NEET will be as per schedule. However, the CUET schedule will be reviewed after registration is completed and will try to do that also as per schedule."

The original schedule for CUET UG 2024, to be conducted by NTA, is from May 15 to 31, with results expected within three weeks of the last test. The city slip will be released from April 30 onwards, and admit cards are set to be released in the second week of May 2024. UGC Chair M Jagadesh Kumar also announced the same on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

