Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

NEET UG 2024 registration deadline extended till March 16, NTA shares important notice

NTA has extended NEET UG registration deadline. Candidates can now submit their NEET UG 2024 applications until March 16, 2024, up to 10:50 PM.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the extension of the registration deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) - 2024, in response to representations received from stakeholders. Candidates can now submit their applications until March 16, 2024, up to 10:50 PM. The NEET (UG) - 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM across the country, including 14 cities outside India, in pen and paper (offline) mode.

Registration for the NEET (UG) - 2024 online application forms began on February 9, 2024. However, considering the feedback received and under the direction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission, the NTA has decided to defer all proposed changes in NEET (UG) - 2024 for the current year. This means that there will be no alterations in the terms and conditions except for the syllabus, which will be the same as NEET (UG) 2023. The revised Information Bulletin reflecting this decision has been uploaded for the candidates' information.

In light of this, the deadline for receiving online application forms for NEET (UG) - 2024 has been extended. The last date for submitting fees online is also extended to March 16, 2024, up to 11:50 PM.

Candidates are advised to make use of this one-time opportunity to apply for NEET (UG) - 2024, as no further chance will be given. They should carefully fill the online application form, taking note of the extended deadline. Any candidates facing difficulties during the process can contact 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Furthermore, details regarding correction in particulars, advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of results will be provided on the NEET (UG) portal at the appropriate time. As the situation evolves, candidates are encouraged to stay updated by visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/).

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

