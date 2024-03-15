Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:37 IST
NEET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Application Correction Window To Open on March 18
NEET UG 2024 registration window will close tomorrow, March 16. Moreover, NTA has announced to open the application correction window on March 18.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction window for the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024 will open on March 18, 2024. This facility will allow candidates to rectify any errors or make necessary modifications to their application details. Moreover, candidates must note that the NEET UG 2024 registration window is set to close tomorrow, March 16. The NEET UG form submission deadline is 10.50 pm of March 16 while the fees should be deposited before 11.50 pm on Saturday.
Scheduled to remain open until March 20, 2024, up to 11:50 P.M. (IST), the correction window provides registered candidates with an opportunity to review and edit their particulars as per Annexure-1 guidelines.
Candidates are strongly advised to visit the official website during this period to ensure the accuracy of their application information. It is essential to make corrections diligently as this will be the only opportunity provided for rectifications.
For further assistance or clarification regarding NEET (UG) – 2024, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011- 40759000 or via email at neet@nta.ac.in.
Utilizing this correction facility effectively will help candidates avoid any discrepancies and ensure a seamless examination process.
