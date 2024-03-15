×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

NEET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Application Correction Window To Open on March 18

NEET UG 2024 registration window will close tomorrow, March 16. Moreover, NTA has announced to open the application correction window on March 18.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the correction window for the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024 will open on March 18, 2024. This facility will allow candidates to rectify any errors or make necessary modifications to their application details. Moreover, candidates must note that the NEET UG 2024 registration window is set to close tomorrow, March 16. The NEET UG form submission deadline is 10.50 pm of March 16 while the fees should be deposited before 11.50 pm on Saturday. 

Scheduled to remain open until March 20, 2024, up to 11:50 P.M. (IST), the correction window provides registered candidates with an opportunity to review and edit their particulars as per Annexure-1 guidelines.

Advertisement

Candidates are strongly advised to visit the official website during this period to ensure the accuracy of their application information. It is essential to make corrections diligently as this will be the only opportunity provided for rectifications.

For further assistance or clarification regarding NEET (UG) – 2024, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011- 40759000 or via email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

Utilizing this correction facility effectively will help candidates avoid any discrepancies and ensure a seamless examination process.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS Leader K Kavitha

LIVE News

a few seconds ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

a few seconds ago
PM Modi

PM Modi roadshow

a few seconds ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

a minute ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

2 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

3 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

9 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

10 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

11 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

11 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

11 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

12 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

14 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

18 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

19 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

22 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo