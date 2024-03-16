×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 06:33 IST

NEET UG 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How to Apply at neet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency will close the extended window for registration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended window for registration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 today, March 16. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam should apply before 10.50 pm today. The window to pay the application fee will close at 11.50 pm today. The NEET UG 2024 registration link is available on the official website- neet.nta.ac.in. 

The NEET UG 2024 exam is slated to be held on May 5, 2024, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode (offline) across various centers in India and abroad.

As per the official bulletin and public notice released earlier, candidates were informed about the provision for correcting or modifying errors/details in their online application forms. The correction window for NEET UG 2024 commenced on March 18 and will remain open until March 20, 2024, up to 11:50 P.M.

How to register for NEET UG 2024

  1. Go to the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.
  2. Click on the "NEET UG 2024 registration" link on the homepage.
  3. Register yourself on the new page that opens.
  4. Fill out the application form after completing registration.
  5. Pay the application fee as specified.
  6. Click on "submit" and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG

Candidates are advised to utilize this last chance to register for the NEET UG 2024 examination and ensure that all details in their application forms are accurate. Any necessary corrections or modifications can be made within the specified period, after which no further changes will be permitted under any circumstances.

With the registration window closing today, aspiring medical students are urged to seize this final opportunity and complete their NEET UG 2024 registration without delay. Any queries or concerns regarding the registration process can be addressed by contacting the NTA helpline or visiting the official NEET UG website for further information.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 06:33 IST

