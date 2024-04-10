Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today close the registration window for the NEET UG 2024. Aspirants who haven't applied yet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test are advised to seize this final opportunity by visiting the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2024 on May 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM across 571 cities in India and 14 cities outside India, in pen and paper (offline) mode.

Advertisement

How to register for NEET UG 2024

Go to the official website of NEET UG 2024, which is https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Advertisement

Click on the NEET UG registration link available on the homepage. You will be directed to a registration page where you need to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc.

After registration, log in using the credentials provided during registration. Fill out the NEET UG 2024 application form with accurate personal and academic details. Make sure to double-check all the information before proceeding.

Advertisement

Upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as per the specifications mentioned in the instructions.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. The application fee can usually be paid via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Advertisement

After successfully completing all the steps and payment, review your application form once again. If everything looks correct, submit the application form.

After submission, download the confirmation page for future reference. This page serves as proof of successful submission of the application form.

Advertisement

Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it safely for future reference. This page contains important details such as your application number, transaction ID, and other essential information.

NEET UG 2024 Registration Dates

Initially, the registration window for NEET UG 2024 was open from February 9 to March 9, 2024. However, it was later extended until March 16, 2024, due to several requests from candidates who couldn't fill their forms due to various unavoidable reasons.

In response to these requests, the NTA decided to reopen the registration window for NEET UG 2024 on April 9 and 10, 2024. The last date for receiving fees online is also April 10, 2024, up to 11:50 PM.

Advertisement

Candidates can opt for login and identification for the online submission form using various options such as Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, School/ Any other valid Govt. Identity Card with a photograph.

It's crucial for candidates to note that this is a one-time opportunity, and no further chance will be given for applying for NEET UG 2024. Therefore, candidates are advised to proceed with caution and fill the online Application Form accordingly.

Advertisement

In case of any difficulty during the application process, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or write an email at neet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/).