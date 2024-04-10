×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

NEET UG 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply Online

National Testing Agency (NTA) will today close the registration window for the NEET UG 2024. Here's how to apply online at www.exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today close the registration window for the NEET UG 2024. Aspirants who haven't applied yet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test are advised to seize this final opportunity by visiting the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2024 on May 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM across 571 cities in India and 14 cities outside India, in pen and paper (offline) mode.

Advertisement

How to register for NEET UG 2024

Go to the official website of NEET UG 2024, which is https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Advertisement

Click on the NEET UG registration link available on the homepage. You will be directed to a registration page where you need to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc.

After registration, log in using the credentials provided during registration. Fill out the NEET UG 2024 application form with accurate personal and academic details. Make sure to double-check all the information before proceeding.

Advertisement

Upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as per the specifications mentioned in the instructions.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes. The application fee can usually be paid via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Advertisement

After successfully completing all the steps and payment, review your application form once again. If everything looks correct, submit the application form.

After submission, download the confirmation page for future reference. This page serves as proof of successful submission of the application form.

Advertisement

Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it safely for future reference. This page contains important details such as your application number, transaction ID, and other essential information.

NEET UG 2024 Registration Dates

Initially, the registration window for NEET UG 2024 was open from February 9 to March 9, 2024. However, it was later extended until March 16, 2024, due to several requests from candidates who couldn't fill their forms due to various unavoidable reasons.

In response to these requests, the NTA decided to reopen the registration window for NEET UG 2024 on April 9 and 10, 2024. The last date for receiving fees online is also April 10, 2024, up to 11:50 PM.

Advertisement

Candidates can opt for login and identification for the online submission form using various options such as Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, School/ Any other valid Govt. Identity Card with a photograph.

It's crucial for candidates to note that this is a one-time opportunity, and no further chance will be given for applying for NEET UG 2024. Therefore, candidates are advised to proceed with caution and fill the online Application Form accordingly.

Advertisement

In case of any difficulty during the application process, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or write an email at neet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/).

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

a few seconds ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

5 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

6 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

17 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

18 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

19 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

21 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

25 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

31 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

32 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

34 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

36 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

39 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

41 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

41 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo