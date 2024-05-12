NEET UG Answer Key 2024 To Be Released By This Date; Here's When to Expect

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 in the near future. Candidates who participated in the examination conducted on May 5 can access or download the answer key once it's made available on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

In the previous year, the NEET UG Answer Key was published on June 4, following the exam held on May 7. Similarly, candidates can expect the answer key this year in June 1st week. Once released, the NEET UG Answer Key serves as a valuable resource for candidates to verify their responses against the provided answers.

A significant turnout of over 24 lakh candidates marked the NEET UG 2024, which transpired in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (Indian Standard Time). The examination spanned across 557 cities within the country and 14 cities abroad.

On the day of the exam, candidates adhered to the reporting time specified on their admit cards and carried necessary documents, including admit cards, photographs, photo ID, in accordance with the dress code set forth by the NTA.

How to download NEET answer key 2024

To download the NEET UG 2024 answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

2. Locate and click on the link labeled "NEET UG 2024 Answer Key."

3. Provide your details on the login page as prompted.

4. Review the NEET UG Answer Key 2024.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.